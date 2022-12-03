Where to find Bruxish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many sea Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet, and Violet and Bruxish are one of those. It’s a mysterious and unique heart-shaped fish Pokémon. Getting this Pokémon can be a little challenging as it’s found in only two parts of the sea. It’s a psychic and water-type Pokémon, meaning it’s resistant to fire, ice, water, fighting, psychic, and steel-type Pokémon attacks. Although it’s a little tricky to find a Bruxish, it’s worth the trouble since you will easily catch it and get it registered in your Pokedex. Here is how to find and catch Bruxish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Bruxish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch this Pokémon, you first need to head to its habitat locations. There are only habitat locations for Bruxish, but both cover a wide sea area. The first location is towards the west side of Paldea, and the other is from the east to southeast shores. Since both those areas are sea, you must defeat at least one Titan in the game, so your ride Pokémon can swim in the sea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you can swim, you can head towards either of those locations and start looking for Bruxish in the sea. If you can’t spot it, a great part of the sea where you can look for the Pokémon is towards Area 5 Pokémon Centre. Swim around a little in the sea, and after looking for some time, you will come across one or more Bruxish.

Related: Where to find Igglybuff and Jigglypuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you spot a Bruxish, head toward it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, you can use electric-type Pokémons to damage it quickly, but be careful not to let it faint. Once you deal enough damage, throw a Pokeball to catch it.