Where to find Great Dragonfly Head in Elden Ring – and what it does

Great Dragonfly Head may appear useless in Elden Ring, especially as it cannot be used or consumed. However, the body part is a core ingredient for two life-saving crafted items. As one could guess, you will first need to pillage the large dragonflies in The Land Between, but the insect does not spawn in many locations.

You can track down and kill Dragonflies primarily in Limgrave’s Agheel Lake location, just north of Dragon-Burnt Ruins. The creature is found flying just above the lake’s beaches and will only attack if you deal damage to it first. In total, expect to see dozens of Dragonflies throughout Agheel Lake, so it is best to find another if one manages to fly away. Alternatively, players can also travel east of Third Church of Marika to discover a small number of Dragonflies resting by Limgrave’s coast.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Great Dragonfly Head is most known for being used in crafting Neutralizing Boluses and Immunizing Cured Meat. Both of these consumables are capable of mitigating damage from poison effects, but they do have some major differences. Neutralizing Boluses will primarily cure you of your current poison aliment, as Immunizing Cured Meat temporary boosts your Immunity stat and has the potential of stopping any poison aliments that may affect you in the near future.

