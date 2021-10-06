Where to find Gun Powder in Far Cry 6

There are several resolver materials you’ll need to find in Far Cry 6 if you want to upgrade many of your weapons. The more materials you locate throughout the region, the more attachments and valuable modifications you can make to your weapons, enhancing their capabilities. Gun Powder is an essential material, but it can be challenging to locate. This guide details where you can reliably find Gun Powder in Far Cry 6 and what type of cache you need to search for to locate it.

Gun Powder is an important material, meaning it’s going to be heavily protected throughout the island. You’re almost always going to need to find a military target or a heavily defended location in Far Cry 6. You can exclusively find it in FND crates, which you typically find inside bases and military sites. There are going to be plenty of guards between you and those containers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, Gun Powder also drops from Supply Drops. These Supply Drops appear in the high sky with yellow smoke trailing above them, and when they fall to the ground, they’re yours to keep. You’ll need to keep your eyes on the horizon if you want to locate them, but you’re better off destroying the military targets in Yara.