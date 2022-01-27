Where to find Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Hisui region is full of Pokémon for you to find and research Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The more Pokémon you encounter, the more you learn about them and increase your research level with them. Some of these Pokémon are new, such as the Hisuian form of Growlithe. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Hisui Growlithe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are only a few locations you can visit to find Hisui Growlithe. The one we highly recommend investigating is in the Cobalt Coastlands area. From there, head to the center of the map, to the west of Lunker’s Lair, and explore the Veilstone Cape. We were able to find a Hisuian Growlithe in this area. Other trainers have reported that Hisuian Growlithe also appears in Windbreak Stand, which you can find it far west of Cobalt Coastlands, to the south of Spring Path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hisuian Growlithe is a Fire and Rock-type Pokémon, which is extremely weak against Water-type moves. We recommend not using those, and instead, try to find a way to capture it peacefully. When you do catch it, you’ll want to use a Fire Stone to evolve it into a Hisuian Arcanine, which is also a Fire and Rock-type Pokémon.