Where to find Bombirdier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With so many new Pokémon to capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, one might miss out on some great additions to the series. Though there are 405 Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex, only around 100 of those are newly created Pokémon. One of these special, new Pokémon is Bombirdier, whom some players might know better as the Open Sky Titan. Though Bombirdier might first be found as a powerful boss, it can also be found as a smaller, capturable Pokémon. So, to help you catch the stork Pokémon, here is where you can catch Bombirdier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Bombirdier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’ve ever fought Bombirdier before in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you would be able to see in the Pokédex that it lives in western Paldea and that it is rarely seen. This would be true if you looked for it on land, as it likes to spend most of its time flying over the ocean.

You can see in the image above that you can find Bombirdier in many places on the western side of the map. However, if you looked for it on land, there would be a really low chance of finding it. Players will likely have a chance of finding Bombirdier flying over the ocean during the day. Around those regions, Bombirdier has a level range of 40 to 50, so be careful if you are under-leveled.

Since it will most likely fly quite high, you will have to aim for it and hit it with a Pokéball to start the fight. To do this, get close to it, press ZL on your controller, and you should be able to aim Bombirdier. Once you can see a target on the Pokémon, hit the ZR button on the controller to throw a Pokéball at it and initiate the fight.

Bombirdier is a Flying and Dark-type Pokémon, which means that a lot of elemental types can hit Bombirdier hard. Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fighting-types can all destroy this Pokémon in seconds. So, if you have a similar leveled Pokémon to fight Bombirdier, either try to use attacks of a different type or use your weaker attacks, to not instantly defeat it.