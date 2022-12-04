Where to find Impidimp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 8, Impidimp and its evolutions possess the unique Dark and Fairy typing. Impidimp can have either Frisk or Prankster as its regular ability, with the former allowing it to scout out an opponent’s Held Item, and the latter raising the priority of its status moves by 1, though it renders those moves void on Dark-type opponents. Its Hidden Ability, Pickpocket, lets Impidimp steal the Held Item of its opponent upon making physical contact with it. Here is how you can find Impidimp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Impidimp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Impidimp spawns in the forest biome at all times of the day, and can be found exclusively in the Tagtree Thicket. It can also be encountered in 2 star Tera Raid battles, though players will have a higher chance of finding one in the overworld. Its evolved form, Morgrem, can also be found in the Tagtree Thicket, though at a lower spawn rate. As Impidimp have a fairly low spawn rate and can only be found in the Tagtree Thicket, players may have to reset their overworld spawns a few times before they find one. Even then, the Impidimp they encounter might end up being a Zorua in disguise, as the dark fox Pokémon has also made its home in the Tagtree Thicket.

As a Dark and Fairy-type Pokémon, Impidimp takes increased damage from Poison, Steel and Fairy-type moves, while taking reduced damage from Ghost-type moves. It also takes no damage from Psychic-type moves, and a measly 25% damage from Dark-type moves. Players will want to capitalise on its weaknesses in order to get it to low HP. For trainers with stronger teams, having a Pokémon use False Swipe on Impidimp is a surefire way of getting it to red HP without accidentally defeating it, due to its low base Defense stat.