Iron Bundle is one of the many Paradox Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a variation on Delibird, originally an Ice and Flying-type Pokémon. Iron Bundle looks similar to Delibird, but it’s much more mechanical, and it’s going to be an Ice and Water-type Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Iron Bundle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Iron Bundle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s important to note that you must complete the three storylines in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before reaching the location where you can find Paradox Pokémon, Area Zero. Once you reach this point, this location will open up to you, and you will unlock the four research stations for the professor before you can freely explore the central region of Paldea.

Iron Bundle will be one of the Paradox Pokémon you can down there, closer to the bottom of the canyon. You can see Iron Bundle while exploring the lowest parts of Area Zero, inside the caves. You’ll likely see it on your way to the fourth and final Research Station, the one you need to unlock for the professor. The first encounter will be at the third Research Station, but any Iron Bundles you encounter in the wild will be available for you to catch. As an Ice and Water-type, Iron Bundle will be weak against Electric, Grass, Fighting, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Water and Ice-type attacks.

It is important to note that Iron Bundle is a Pokémon Violet exclusive. If you are trying to catch Iron Bundle while playing Pokémon Scarlet, it won’t be available to you, even if you have access to Area Zero. We recommend trading with another player with Pokémon Violet and trading them one of your version exclusive Paradox Pokémon.