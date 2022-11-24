Iron Hands is one of the many Paradox Pokémon you can catch while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This Pokémon will be available should you beat the game and continue exploring Area Zero at the center of Paldea. Tracking it down might be a little tricky, but you want to make sure you catch it at least once to complete your Pokédex. Here’s what you need to know about how where to find Iron Hands in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Iron Hands in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, the only area where Iron Hands will appear will be Area Zero. This location becomes freely accessible to you once you’ve beaten the game and cleared this location at least once. You must have defeated the Professor and turned off the time machine; the credits need to have rolled. When you do this, feel free to revisit Area Zero at your leisure, and Iron Hands should appear relatively often in nearly every part of Area Zero. We recommend starting at Research Station One and working your way down to the lower levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find it fairly often outside Research Station One, but if you want the most opportunities to find it, starting here and then working your way down will be the best option. The more you explore, the more Paradox Pokémon can appear in your game.

Of the Paradox Pokémon, Iron Hands appears relatively frequently. It’s a Fighting and Electric-type, making it weak against Ground, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves. It will resist Electric, Bug, Rock, Dark, and Steel-type moves. It could be an interesting choice to add to your Pokémon team if you plan to use it during the rest of the game or in future battles.