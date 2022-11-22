There are Paradox Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Viole. They will appear close to the end of your adventure as you make your way into Area Zero at the center of the Paldea Region. One of these Paradox Pokémon is called Iron Jugulis, a variation of the Hydreigon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Iron Jugulis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Iron Jugulis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is important to note you can only begin to find Iron Jugulis, along with the other Paradox Pokémon, after completing the game and the three storylines. You must complete Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street to reach Area Zero, the center of Paldea. Once you’ve done this, you can begin looking for the Paradox Pokémon, and Iron Jugulis is likely one of the first ones you’ll encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Iron Jugulis on your way down towards the bottom of Area Zero, where you can make your way towards the fourth Research Station for the professor. It will wander around in the caves alongside the other Pokémon, and if you encounter it during your travels, you can try to catch this Pokémon. Iron Jugulis is a Dark and Flying-type. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. In addition, it is immune to any Psychic-type moves.

You will regularly find this Pokémon while playing Pokémon Violet. However, the Iron Jugulis is not available for Pokémon Scarlet players. You will need to trade with someone who has a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and they are willing to trade it to you.