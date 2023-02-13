Where to find Iron Ore in Roblox The Survival Game

In Roblox The Survival Game, you must gather resources to build and survive. One of the essential resources to gather is iron ore, which is used to craft important tools and weapons. Here is how you can find Iron in the game and what items you can craft with it.

How to find Iron in Roblox The Survival Game

The Statues The cave Screenshots by Gamepur

Obtaining iron is not easy, as iron nodes are only present in a few caves scattered across different islands in the game’s map. However, there is one place where you can easily get iron early in the game. To get there, go to the main biome of the game, and from there, look for the two big statues.

They are easy to spot, and once you find them, head toward them. Go to the lake between them; on the right side you will spot a cave. At the end of that cave, you will need to break a boulder, and the iron nodes are behind it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s worth noting that these nodes are usually guarded by higher-level players, who will kill you on sight. To avoid them, the best method is to use a private server to mine Iron. Mining an iron node can drop 3-7 iron ore depending on your mining level. It takes three minutes for the node to respawn again.

Related: Roblox The Survival Game codes – Do any exist?

What can you craft with Iron?

Once obtained, you can smelt the iron ore to craft powerful weapons, armor, and other items. These items are better than their basic counterparts, giving you more damage and protection. Here is the list of items that you can craft after getting your hands on Iron.