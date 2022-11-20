Slakoth is another returning Pokémon in the franchise that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although it’s an older Pokémon, tracking it down won’t be easy, and there’s a specific location you need to visit for a chance to find it. On top of being in the right place, there’s a special way you can find it in the wild, which can make adding it to your Pokédex a challenge. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Slakoth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Slakoth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Slakoth in the southeast part of the map. It has a good chance of appearing in this region, but you will only find it hanging in trees. You want to look up when you try to search for it. You will find it lazily hanging out in these locations. Although you might be able to aim at it, getting it out of a tree is cumbersome because your Poké Ball won’t reach it.

Related: When does Girafarig learn Twin Beam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trick to getting a Slakoth out of the tree using Koraidon or Miraidon. You need to dash at it using the Dash ability. You can unlock this after defeating the Stony Cliff Titan, the Klawf. You’ll get the Dash ability, and then while Dashing with your mount, go straight at a tree. You should see tree leaves falling to the ground, indicating a Pokémon in the tree could fall from it. This is how you want to draw Slakoth out of hiding. However, you need to be quick. It won’t stick around for long, so make sure to throw your Poké Ball at it as quickly as possible to try catching it. This is a rare encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve also had luck finding it in Tera Raid battles throughout Paldea, but this is not as good of a method.