Where to find Kahl’s Garrison in Warframe

After doing the initial introduction to the Veilbreaker quest, you may be a little lost on where to find everyone’s new favorite Grineer badass, Kahl-175 and his newly founded Garrison for the ongoing storyline in Warframe. Locating the quest hub is a little obfuscated, but it is much simpler than it seems. Here is how to find Kahl’s Garrison in Warframe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to find Kahl’s Garrison in Warframe

First, enter your Navigation panel while in the Lander or in any hub destination. Navigate to the Earth node and select “Drifter’s Camp.” If you do not see this option, you are already either at Drifter’s Camp or have not completed the prerequisite quests to access Veilbreaker and Echoes of Veilbreaker, which is The New War. After loading into the camp, walk up the ramp from the Lander cockpit and exit the ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk up the ramp to your immediate left and head up the path. As you walk forward, you will see a red Grineer banner on the right. Turn right and head up the path and Kahl will be standing under a makeshift bungalow with his equipment. Speak to Kahl to pick up quests and to redeem rewards for completing objectives during Veilbreaker quests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kahl-175 and his brothers-in-arms will likely be in this spot for the foreseeable future for all players to experience the Veilbreaker quests and hopefully the eventual expansion into more stories involving other factions’ major players. Kahl will grant you access to weekly missions here along with challenges and lots of other items to obtain. You can also obtain the Shard Bane and Hex Ephemeras from Kahl’s shop once you reach the rank of Home, which is the final tier of reputation with Kahl. There are also Archon Shards available from Kahl, which can be used in the Helminth to upgrade your Warframe and weapons to new heights.