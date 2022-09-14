Kahl’s Garrison is a new Syndicate added to Warframe in the Veilbreaker update. Kahl is heavily featured in Veilbreaker, with his cinematic story quest that picks up after the New War conclusion. Kahl’s Garrison is a faction and shop that provides access to story missions and powerful weapons. Archon Mods can also be obtained through Kahl’s Garrison as well. This guide will explain how to unlock Kahl’s Garrison in Warframe and what it does.

How to unlock Kahl’s Garrison in Warframe

The Warframe Veilbreaker update features Kahl-175, a Grineer soldier who became a fan favorite when the New War quest was released. He returns for the Veilbreaker cinematic quest with revamped weapons and abilities. Kahl’s Garrison is a new Syndicate and shop. It allows you to complete weekly Kahl missions and lets you purchase an assortment of powerful weapons and upgrades. To unlock Kahl’s Garrison, you must complete the Veilbreaker cinematic quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Veilbreaker quest, you must finish the New War quest in its entirety. After you begin and end the Veilbreaker quest, you must head to the Drifters Camp to visit Kahl’s Garrison. To do this, head to the navigation panel on your Orbiter. Find Earth, then select the Drifter Camp to run to your base camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the area, you spawn, leave your Orbiter, and head to the campsite. Walk up the ramp outside your ship to find Kahl sitting by his tent. Walk up and interact with Kahl to access his garrison. Upon speaking to Kahl, he will present you with a list of optional challenges and a weekly Break Narmer mission. These missions grant you a currency called Stock, used to purchase things from his Syndicate.

Complete Veilbreaker to access Kahl’s Garrison and earn Stock. This will grant you the weapons and upgrades you need to complete Archon Hunts weekly.