Ephemera are a unique cosmetic that creates a visual aura around your equipped Warframe. They come in a variety of styles and often thematically match up with their unlock method. They’re the most challenging vanity items to unlock. Echoes of Veilbreaker is a direct follow-up to the Veilbreaker cinematic quest. It features quality of-life changes and a pair of Ephemera to earn. This guide will explain how to unlock the Shard Hex Ephemera in Warframe: Echoes of Veilbreaker.

Related: How to earn Stock in Warframe

How to earn the Shard Hex Ephemera in Warframe

The Echoes of Veilbreaker update brings quite a few quality-of-life changes that directly impact Kahl’s Garrison. This faction stars Kahl-175, a Grineer enemy turned ally during the new war cinematic quest. You can only unlock the Shard Hex Ephemera via Kahl’s vendor and partner, Chipper. The Ephemera costs 45 Stock to purchase. You must also be at or reach the faction’s final rank of Home. Once unlocked, it can be equipped on any Warframe you own, but its effects will change based on your equipped Archon Shards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t have access to Kahl’s Garrison, you must complete the New War and Veilbreaker cinematic quests. Once those quests are complete, you can begin earning Stock. This resource can only be earned by completing Kahl’s weekly missions and optional challenges.

Once you beat a weekly mission and complete every challenge available, you have to wait a couple of days for Kahl to offer you a new task with a fresh slate of challenges. This Ephemera will create a unique visual aura featuring an Archon Shard embedded in the Warframe’s chest and any equipped Archon Shards floating around your Warframe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Archon Shards are powerful items that can be obtained from a successful Archon Hunt or purchased from Chipper. Each Warframe can equip up to five of these shards. Complete Kahl’s weekly missions and complete his optional challenges to help you unlock Shard Hex Ephemera in the Echoes of Veilbreaker update.