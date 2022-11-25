Where to find Kilowattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Kilowattrel is an extremely powerful high-level Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks big and scary, making it a great companion on your journey. It’s an electric and flying-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against ground, grass, flying, fighting, steel, and bug-type Pokémons. Getting Kilowattrel is difficult, but it’s worth all the grinding that comes with it. You can only get this Pokémon at a few specific locations during specific times, so you will need to be precise when going for Kilowattrel. Here is how to find and catch Kilowattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Kilowattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Kilowattrel, you must find its habitat locations first. It’s found all over the edges of the map, but it’s seen rarely. You will only find this Pokémon flying above the sea, so you must have the ability to stay on the water. To unlock that ability, you need to defeat the air titan. Once you have the ability, you can head down from the mountains and go to the sea.

Look for Kilowattrel in the air when you are at sea, and keep moving until you find it. It’s one of the rarer Pokémons in the game, so you might be going around and over for a while before you find it. Additionally, Kilowattrel only flies over the sea during the day, meaning you should only look for it then; the best time during the day is noon.

Once you find it, try jumping over to it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, try to damage it as much as possible because it’s an advanced-level Pokémon. Once you do that, try throwing your best Pokeball, and catch it. If you still can’t, then try throwing a Pokeball again, which almost guarantees a catch.