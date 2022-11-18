Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have many Pokémon making their debut in the series, such as Klawf. It’s a large, crab-like Pokémon that you can find while exploring Paldea, and if you’re looking to complete your Pokédex, catching this Pokémon is a must, especially if you’re looking for the new Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Klawf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Klawf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Although Klawf is a new Pokémon, tracking it down won’t be easier. You’ll need to seek it out in a particular region while exploring the Paldea continent. You can primarily find it in the wild, where there a plenty of rocks and mountains for the Ambush Pokémon to climb.

Klawf will primarily be in the southeast portion of the map. These are specific regions rather than larger sections of Paldea. If you’re specifically trying to track this one down, Klawf will be in South Province Area Three. Based on the Pokédex entry, this is the only region to find this Pokémon. It feels appropriate, given that you can find the Titan Form of Klawf for the main story quest of the Path of Legends, one of the three options you can complete in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Klawf is Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, and Steel-type attacks but resistant against Normal, Fire, Poison, and Flying-type attacks. If you’re looking to use this Pokémon in your team, it would be a decent fit, but you might be able to find some more diverse Rock-type Pokémon in Paldea. Regardless, catching this Pokémon will be a requirement to complete your Pokédex.