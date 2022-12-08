Where to find Hippopotas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you are looking to fill out your Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to explore all over Paldea. While a lot of Pokémon can be found in multiple areas of the region, certain creatures are exclusive to one particular spot. That is the case with Hippopotas. Here is where you should go to find and catch it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to get Dedenne Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Hippopotas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find Hippopotas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to travel to the western portion of the Asado Desert. It is located on the opposite side of the desert from Cascarrafa. This is the only spot in either game where you can find this Pokémon unless you trade for it with other players. When you go around this area, keep your eyes out for hippo-like Pokémon that seem to be swimming through the sand. In our experience, we saw them often grouped up with other Hippopotas. Males and females have different color schemes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter a battle with Hippopotas, remember that it is a Ground-type Pokémon. Grass, Ice, and Water moves are super effective against it, so reconsider using those to avoid making it faint. Also, it is more resistant to Poison and Rock attacks, while Electric moves have no effect on it at all. If you have a Flying Pokémon, its Ground attacks will be ineffective against them.

After you have caught a Hippopotas, you can make it evolve into Hippowdon at level 34. This larger version of a hippo excels in health, attack, and defense stats, making it a pretty good choice for a tank-like Pokémon. You may consider adding it to your party for the battle capabilities it can bring to your team.