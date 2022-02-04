Lavender is one of the many flowers you’ll be looking for in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. It’s a useful ingredient in a handful of recipes that you can craft as you progress through the game, and you can never have enough of it in your inventory. If you’re ever on the hunt for this item, there are a few locations you can find it. In this guide, we cover where to find Lavender in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

A good way to reliably find Lavender will be to visit the Roof Groves. The Roof Groves are locations throughout the city that will provide you beneficial resources for many of your critical items, such as Honey, Feathers, a weapon, Resin, and sometimes Lavender. They don’t always contain this flower, but it’s worth taking a peek to see if you can find them. You’ll be able to pick out Roof Grove locations by looking for the golden trees sticking out on top of a roof. These locations may contain infected or random bandits that you have to defeat before claiming these items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other location you’ll want to check in with is the traders and vendors throughout the city. You can find them at the various settlements you visit. You’ll need to speak with the traders and check their inventory. Because Lavender is a slightly more common item, you’re bound to find a craftmaster or vendor with it available, but it does cost Old World Money to purchase.

These are the two best locations to find Lavender. It might be possible to find them inside buildings or Dark Hollows, but it’s unlikely.