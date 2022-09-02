Where to find Lesedi’s Spyglass in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is full of mystery to explore. If you find yourself hot on the heels of legendary Sea Dog DeMarco’s killer, you’ll need to pick up a few things along the way. One of these is the spyglass used by his equally legendary twin sister, Lesedi. You won’t find many clues to its whereabouts, so it can be tricky to track down. If you’re not sure where to start, here is everything you need to know about how to find Lesedi’s Spyglass in Sea of Thieves.

Lesedi’s Spyglass location in Sea of Thieves

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’re done playing with your new adorable fox companion, the first thing you need to do to find Lesedi’s Spyglass in Sea of Thieves is to track down the correct island. Set sail to The Crooked Masts located at map coordinates O11, as shown in the picture above. You want to go to the south side of the island, but that side is just sheer cliffs, so you’ll want to park your ship on the north side and walk up the path around to the south side of the island.

Watch out for snakes and skeletons along the way. There shouldn’t be anything too challenging but getting poisoned by a snake bite is a pain in the backside. Look for a cave entrance with a cage hanging near its door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with the cage, and you’ll be awarded Lesedi’s Spyglass as your reward. It is as simple as that.

Equipping the spyglass reveals that it doesn’t work quite like a normal item in the game. Instead of seeing a closer view of distant items, you’ll see a floating skull and crossbones image, with a cracked X where the cutlasses intersect. If this works like other similar items in Sea of Thieves, then we’ll need to find a place where the image in Lesedi’s Spyglass lines up with the landmarks around it and dig where the X appears. For now, though, just hold on to it until you find out more.