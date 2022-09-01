How to get foxes and all available in Sea of Thieves

Setting sail on the Sea of Thieves can be a lonely endeavor. Fortunately, the developers have given players the option of purchasing pets. As part of the Season 7 update, the game has rolled out a new type of pet for players to choose from. Foxes might not be the first animal that comes to mind when you think of pirates, but these sly and cunning creatures make great companions to budding pirate captains. Here is everything you need to know about how to get a pet fox in Sea of Thieves.

Fox in Sea of Thieves – How to get them

Image via Sea of Thieves on YouTube

Pets aren’t a new item in Sea of Thieves, but the developers are slowly rolling out new ones for players to purchase. The latest are foxes, which were introduced in the Sea of Thieves Season 7 update. There are five varieties of fox in-game. None of them have any special gameplay features aside from cosmetic looks, so be sure to pick one that fits with the aesthetic of your ship and crew.

The fox types in Sea of Thieves are:

Auburn Fox – The classic orange and white furred fox breed

– The classic orange and white furred fox breed Snowdrift Fox – A white fox that stands out on the islands of the Sea of Thieves

– A white fox that stands out on the islands of the Sea of Thieves Veiled Fox – A black fox, perfect for a bit of stealth at night

– A black fox, perfect for a bit of stealth at night Slate Fox – A grey-furred fox that has more wolf-like coloring to it

– A grey-furred fox that has more wolf-like coloring to it Shoreline Fox – A sandy-colored fox breed that fits in well on the beaches of Sea of Thieves

Getting a fox companion is the same as any other pet in Sea of Thieves. Head to the Pirate Emporium at any outpost and speak to the trader there. Like other items from the Pirate Emporium, you can purchase foxes using Ancient Coins. These can be purchased using real money or, if you fancy a bit of hard work, obtained by defeating Ancient Skeletons.