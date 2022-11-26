Where to find Litleo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 6, Litleo has returned to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet after spending the past generation in limbo due to Sword and Shield’s restricted Pokédex. This playful lion cub evolves into Pyroar, which has different appearances depending on the Pokémon’s gender, and boasts of the powerful Hidden Ability Moxie, which increases the user’s attack upon successfully knocking out another Pokémon. Here is how you can catch a Litleo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Litleo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Litleo spawns often in the grass, rocky and mountain biomes, sometimes with a Pyroar or two. Their spawn locations are at the southeast quadrant of the Paldea map, at South Province (Areas One, Three and Five) and East Province (Areas One and Two). There is also a chance to encounter one in one star Tera Raid battles, though due to the large pool of possible Pokémon in Tera Raid encounters, looking for one in the overworld is far more consistent.

As a Fire and Normal type, Litleo is weak to Water, Fighting, Ground and Rock-type moves, takes less damage from Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel and Fairy-type moves, and no damage from Ghost-type moves thanks to its secondary Normal typing granting it immunity. It has a fairly high base Speed, but middling Defense and Sp. Defense, so use whichever Physical or Special moves that capitalise on its weaknesses, or resistances if your team is fairly strong.

One thing to note is that Litleo has Rivalry as one of its possible regular abilities, which increases Litleo’s Attack and Sp. Attack by 25% if the Pokémon battling it is of the same gender, and decreases them by 25% if the Pokémon is of the opposite gender. Depending on your team’s current level of power, you may want to consider leading with a Pokémon of the opposite gender to reduce the amount of damage Litleo does to it as you chip away at its health and attempt to catch it.