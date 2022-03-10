Where to find Magma Blood in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Magma Blood is one of the many resources you’ll need to find while exploring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. You’ll want to find many of these resources to upgrade your Hugr-Rip, allowing you to enhance your powers to gain special abilities from the enemies you battle against. Magma Blood can be difficult to find. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find Magma Blood in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

This particular resource will drop off the Muspel invaders. However, you’re looking for particular ones. You want to fight against the more formidable opponents, namely the Brann and Ash-Bringer Muspel. You can typically find them wandering around the outposts in Dawn of Ragnarok, and they will be made up of smaller patrols, so you’ll want to look for the ones traveling in small groups on the road or through the outposts you can visit.

The Brann and Ash-Bringer enemies are unique and elite, so they will have names displayed over their heads. When you find them, these enemies are guaranteed to drop Magma Blood every time you down them, so they have the best chance of giving you plenty of these resources. If you have trouble finding them, we recommend attacking an outpost and waiting for a patrol to move through it. You can usually find an Ash-Bringer enemy among them.