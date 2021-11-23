Where to find Metronome in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Do you stomp the competition with Rollout in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl or any other kind of repeating move? Well, you’ll want to find Metronome in the game as it will boost that Pokémon’s strength. Thankfully, it’s fairly easy to get.

You’ll be able to uncover this well-sought item in Veilstone City, one of the largest areas in the game. It is located east of Solaceon Town and north of Pastoria City. You can find Metronome on the eastern side of the city nearby the mysterious meteorites. There is a woman in a white coat next to an adorable Girafarig. Talk to the lady and after she speaks absolute nonsense about a pendulum, she’ll give you a Metronome.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This random act of kindness from a stranger is the reason why you should talk to everyone in town. It gives a bad precedent for kids, who shouldn’t talk to random people on the street, but we’ll let it slide for now.

Metronome can be given to a Pokémon through the bag menu under “Other Items Pocket.” When equipped, it will give your chosen buddy’s attack a boost if it’s used consecutively. If you use a different move, the effect wipes away. You’ll want to use Metronome with a Pokémon that repeats its attacks like Rollout, which gains strength every turn it is used.

You’ll want to look around Veilstone City more to gain moves like Fire Blast and special items like the Wide Lens.