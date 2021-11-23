Where to find Zoom Lens and Wide Lens in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have you battle it out against the toughest trainers and gym leaders out there, and a high accuracy rate is vital to your success. Thankfully, we have the Zoom Lens and Wide Lens to use to our advantage.

The Zoom Lens and Wide Lens can be found in the most southwestern area of Veilstone City, just below where the gym stands. It’s also close to where the massage therapist is. At the bottom left corner of the city, you’ll see a couple frantically trying to find a Wide Lens that the woman lost. Nearby is a sneaky Skunky walking around beside them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Wide Lens, it’s easier than you’d likely assume. Simply interact with the Stunky, and you’ll find the Wide Lens in its grasp. Now, that you’ve discovered the lost item, return to the woman. The couple will then reward you with the Zoom Lens and Wide Lens as a thank you.

The Zoom Lens boosts a Pokémon’s accuracy while being held if it has the second attack in line during battle. The Wide Lens slightly boosts the Pokémon’s accuracy with no prerequisites attached. You can give your buddy either item through the Bag menu under “Other Items Pocket.” Press A on the item and then it will prompt you to “Give to a Pokémon.”