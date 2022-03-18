Where to find Moon Eggs in Elden Ring – and what it does

Hunting for crafting materials is a big part of setting yourself up for success in Elden Ring. Some of the items you’re after can be tough to find, especially when you’re out searching the big wide world of The Lands Between. If you’re having trouble finding the specific items you need, we have plenty of useful guides that can point you in the right direction.

Moon Eggs are a slightly tricky item in Elden Ring, since they also go by another name. If you’re having trouble tracking them down, here is everything you need to know.

What are Moon Eggs and where can you find them?

The trouble with Moon Eggs is that their name got changed to Slumbering Eggs. Many resources haven’t quite caught up to this change, unfortunately, so there is a lot of confusion around the item and what it is used to craft. Slumbering Eggs are owl eggs that will never hatch and can be found by finding and killing the rare owls that spawn on boulders around the northern Weeping Peninsula or in Limgrave’s Mistwood Ruins.

After going through so much trouble, you’ll be able to craft Focus-boosting items like the Clarifying Cured Meat and Clarifying White Cured Meat. Both boost your Focus stat, though the Clarifying White Cursed Meat lasts nearly twice as long as the basic version. Whatever you call these little eggs, they are extremely valuable items to find.