Where to find Slumbering Egg in Elden Ring – and what it does

The Slumbering Egg in Elden Ring is a crafting material that even some veteran players might miss. This is because the dropped item comes from one of the smallest and harder-to-find creatures in all of the game. For those able to find it, the Slumbering Egg will help make consumables that raise one underrated stat. Here’s where you can find the egg and what you should make with it.

Slumbering Eggs can be only be obtained from defeating and pillaging owls. Unlike other birds, owls spawn in extremely low quantities, but can be found around Limgrave’s Mistwood Ruins and within the forest in northern Weeping Peninsula (as marked below). The creature will always be perched on top of boulders and does not move, no matter how close you are to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This crafting material is exclusively used to make one of two items that temporarily boost your Focus stat, which takes into account your resistance to sleep and madness-inducting effects. These items are the Clarifying Cured Meat and the Clarifying White Cured Meat, with the only major difference being that Clarifying White Cured Meat’s stat boost lasts almost twice as long. Clarifying White Cured Meat can be made with five Rimed Rowa, one Strip of White Flesh, one Eye of Yelough, and of course, one Slumbering Egg.

