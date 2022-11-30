Where to find Mudbray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many Pokémon you can find and catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Mudbray is one of the early to mid-game Pokémons you will come across. It looks like a donkey with brown skin, giving it a unique look. The Pokémon is extremely slow but makes up for it with its strength. It can carry 50x the weight of its own and still walk at the same pace. Mudbray is a ground-type Pokémon, meaning its resistant to electric, poison, and rock-type attacks. Getting Mudbray is not that difficult, but you must look for it at the right locations. Here is how to find and catch Mudbray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Mudbray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Mudbray, you first need to head to its habitat locations. You can find its habitat locations in the east, west, south, southeast, and southwest of Paldea. There are many locations, some more advanced, meaning you will find higher-level Mudbrays there.

Furthermore, some locations have more chances for you to find Mudbray than others, and most of the great locations are on the east side of the map. You will usually find this Pokémon nearby river or in big grassy fields. Make sure to look for the Pokémons at any of those locations, and you will easily come across one or more Mudbrays.

Once you find a Mudbray, go near it or throw a Pokeball to start the battle. In the fight, try to damage it as much as you can by using Pokémons that it’s weak against. Mudbray takes more damage from water, grass, and ice-type attacks, so make sure to use Pokémons. When you deal enough damage, throw a Pokeball to catch it.