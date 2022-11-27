Where to find Murkrow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Murkrow is a very dark and scary-looking Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s similar to a crow but has a more vicious look with its features and scary face. Murkrow is a flying and dark-type Pokémon, meaning its resistant to ground, psychic, grass, ghost, and dark-type attacks. Murkrow is known to lead unaware people to mountain trails. It’s a strong Pokémon that can help you win many battles. Catching it can be tricky, but it’s worth the trouble. Here is how to find and catch Murkrow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Murkrow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Murkrow, you need to head toward its habitat locations. Murkrow has many habitat locations, most of which are southeast and northwest. However, some of these locations are better for catching Murkrows. The grassy area near the Medali (West) Pokémon Centre is one such location.

You can fast-travel to that area and head towards the grassy field, where you will find one or more Murkrows. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Murkrows only come out during night-time, meaning it’s the only time to find this Pokémon. Sometimes, you might not be able to find it, but you can always come back at the right time.

Once you find it, try going to it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, try to damage it by attacking with Pokémons that it’s weak against. Murkrow takes more damage when fighting electric, ice, rock, and fairy-type Pokémons, and you can use those to gain big advantages. Once you lower its health, try to catch it with a good Pokeball like an ultra Pokeball. Murkrow tends to escape often; that’s why you need to have higher-level Pokémons and good Pokeballs.