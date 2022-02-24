Where to find Smoldering Butterfly in Elden Ring – and what it does

The crafting resources you’ll be hunting down in Elden Ring are everywhere in the game. You can find them in multiple locations, and if you’re attempting to craft items or tools to aid you during your journey, finding enough crafting materials is tedious. Smoldering Butterflies are crafting materials, and you can find them in a specific location. In this guide, we’ll cover where to find Smouldering Butterflies in Elden Ring and how you’ll be using them.

You’ll notice the Smoldering Butterflies are drawn to fires. Whenever you’re near a campfire to speak with an NPC, or you’re wandering the world with a lit campfire out in the middle of nowhere, there’s a good chance you might see them floating around at the top. At first glance, they might look like ashes floating up into the sky, but they’re butterflies that you can grab and use in your crafting recipes.

You’ll need to approach these locations and add them to your inventory. You can also find them near wildfires, but we recommend sticking to investigating campfires and safer sites when you’re initially starting.

The Smoldering Butterflies will be critical ingredients for making fire-based items, such as the Roped Fire Pot or Fire Pot, with additional ones unlocked as you collect more cookbooks from merchants.