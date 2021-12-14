Where to find Onikabuto in Genshin Impact

Onikabuto is a valuable ascension material for some characters in Genshin Impact. Namely, the Electro critter is used to ascend Arataki Itto, one of the new playable characters in the game. You’ll need to farm 168 Onikabuto to ascend Itto to level 90, so get your bug nets ready.

The Onikabuto are found all over Inazuma, available on multiple islands. There are about 80 to find throughout the entirety of Inazuma, and the general areas where you can find the Onikabuto will be listed below.

Note: there may be more than one Onikabuto to find on a certain mark on the map. For instance, visiting one of the marks below can house multiple Onikabuto’s at once. Remember, you need to farm 168 Onikabuto’s to complete your Itto.

Locations

Here are the locations of the Onikabuto in Kannazuka Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the locations of the Onikabuto on Narukami Island. Note: many of the Onikabuto are located in the area directly underneath the Grand Narukami Shrine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the locations of the Onikabuto in Inazuma City:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the locations of the Onikabuto in Yashiori Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Honorable mention: You can actually get 4 Onikabuto from Shouta one time!

Screenshot by Gamepur

These Onikabuto routes will reset once every two to three days. However, you can visit your friends and take their Onikabutos, provided that they haven’t already taken them.