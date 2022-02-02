When you want an explosive entrance to clear a path in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll want to make sure that you have plenty of Oxidizers on hand to craft explosives. Oxidizers can be hard to come by, but if you know where to look, you’ll be able to find plenty. This guide covers where to find Oxidizers in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

There are two primary locations you can find Oxidizers while exploring the open-world, any of the Forsaken Stores or the Evacuation Convoys. These are two different activities that you’ll want to do at separate parts of the day. The Forsaken Stores are best explored at night when the infected have taken to the streets.

When you want to open up an Evacuation Convoy, make sure you wait until the light of day has arrived before trying to crack it open. You will fight Evacuation Convoys in the middle of the street, and while they still might have infected surrounding them in daylight, it’s better than exploring the streets when it’s nighttime.

Alternatively, if you’re still having trouble finding any of these two locations or don’t have time to explore them, you might be able to find these resources with vendors. We came across a trader with one Oxidizer in their inventory, so they are limited in supply. We don’t recommend relying on traders always to have them in their available goods.