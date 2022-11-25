Where to find Pachirisu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pachirisu is one of the cutest looking Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon is similar to Pichu but does not evolve into anything like Pikachu. It’s an electric-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against water, flying, and steel-type Pokémons. Catching the Pokémon is worth it if you want to have a small and powerful electric Pokémon. However, getting Pachirisu is difficult, as you can only find it at a few specific locations. Below is how you can find and catch Pachirisu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Pachirisu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Pachirisu, you need to head over to its habitat locations. Most of its habitat locations are south, southeast, and southwest from the center, but there is one location that is northeast. Although all its habitat locations are easy to reach, you will not easily find Pachirisu. The game tells us that it likes being near trees and spending time up on the trees.

This means that you should try to look for the Pokémon near trees or look up on the tree at its habitat locations. It usually takes a while before you can spot it. A great way to look for it is to fast-travel to any of the Pokémon Centers in the game’s starting area and then head to trees in the grassy areas. It will take some time to find Pachirisu, but you will eventually come across it.

Once you find it, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. If your Pokémons are too powerful, then directly throw a great Pokeball to catch it, but if not, try to damage it without letting it faint. Usually, Pachirisu is low-level, so you need to go easy and be careful not to let it faint.