Where to find Silicobra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Silicobra is a comedic-looking Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s unique, and you will easily be able to recognize it. It’s ground-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against electric, poison, and rock-type Pokémons. Catching Silicobra is worth it, and you might need it to challenge some of the enemies that are weak against it. You can only get this Pokémon in certain parts of the map, which makes Silicobra one of the harder Pokémons to get. Below is how you can find and catch Silicobra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Silicobra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Silicobra is easy to catch, but your first need to find its inhabitant locations. The Pokémon is native to deserts, and you will only find it there. Mainly there are two places where you can look for Sillicobra, one is east, and the other is west. To reach west one, you need to defeat one gym leader and reach the second one. Here you will unlock the western desert in area two.

If you go towards the eastern side, then you will find Sillicobra after reaching the desert. Usually, you will easily find one or more Silicobras wandering in the desert, but sometimes, you might not see any. In that case, you must walk around a little bit, and after some time, you will see a Silicobra.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you spot one, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, try to damage it as much as you can. Silicobra is weak against water, ice, and grass-type Pokémons; make sure to use those Pokémons against it to gain a hefty advantage. Once you damage it enough, throw a Pokeball and catch it. If you still can’t, then try throwing a great Pokeball, which almost guarantees a catch.