Where to find Passimian in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 7, Passimian are known for their great teamwork and for their unique ability, Receiver. Receiver allows Passimian to copy the ability of a defeated ally, allowing Passimian access to a wide range of abilities depending on its teammates and the flow of a battle. Its Hidden Ability, Defiant, raises its Attack stat when an opponent lowers its stats, adding to its already huge base Attack. Passimian also has access to devastatingly powerful moves such as Close Combat, Double-Edge and Giga Impact, with the former being a Same Type Attack Bonus move. Here is how you can find Passimian in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Venonat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Passimian in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Passimian appears rarely in the forest and bamboo biomes of northeast Paldea. As it is an exclusive to Pokémon Violet, Pokémon Scarlet players will only be able to obtain one via trade. They occasionally spawn in Tagtree Thicket and the North Province (Area Two) at all times of the day, and can also be encountered in 3 and 5 star Tera Raid battles. Due to their low spawn rate, players will most likely have to reset the overworld spawns for that area by moving in and out of render distance, though they tend to spawn in groups so you can nab a few extras for your friends in Pokémon Scarlet.

As a pure fighting type, Passimian is weak to Flying, Psychic and Fairy-type moves, while taking reduced damage from Bug, Rock and Dark-type moves. It is physically bulky, so players will want to focus on Special moves to bring down its health. With that being said, it has no immunity to Normal-type moves so a False Swipe from a strong Pokémon is your best option to bring it down to low health without knocking it out.