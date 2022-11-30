Where to find Venonat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a massive collection of Pokémons to catch, and Venonat is one of those Pokémons. It’s a unique Pokémon that can shoot webs like a spider and has fur covering it with two big eyes and antennas. It’s a poison and bug-type Pokémon, meaning it’s strong against grass, fighting, and fairy-type Pokémons. Getting Venonat can be challenging as it’s found only in a few areas of the map, but it’s worth all the trouble. Here is how to find and catch Venonat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Venonat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Venonat, you need to head to its habitat locations. There are only a few small areas where you can catch a Venonat, and they are on the east, southeast, and northeast side of Paldea. Although you can find Venonat at all these locations, some are better to hunt for than others.

One of the locations where you are guaranteed to find Venonats is the grassy fields near the Pokémon Centre Artazon (East). Head towards the road there; on the right side, you will easily spot one or more Venonat. If you still can’t find one, try going to these locations at night and then look for them near the trees.

Once you spot a Venonat, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, try to damage it as much as you can by using your best Pokémons. Additionally, it’s worth noting that Venonat is weak against fire, flying, psychic, and rock-type Pokémons, and if you have them, make sure to use those. Once you lower its health, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If you still can’t catch it, try using a better Pokeball, like a great one.