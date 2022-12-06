Where to find Petilil in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finding every Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a lengthy process, and understandably, players may want a little help when finding certain Pokémon to speed up the process of filling their Pokédex or completing their team. To help you along, we’ve put together this guide on where to find Petilil, the grass-type Pokémon from Generation V, and got a few tips for catching this Pokémon during your Pokémon journey.

Related: How to evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Petilil in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Petilil can only be found in a few small areas in Paldea and are not a rare spawn, making this pretty easy Pokémon to find in the wild. You’ll want to head to the southwestern part of the region. You’ll find Petilil in the South Province (Area Four), where they tend to be found in the field areas south of Cortondo and along the coast of West Province (Area One) along the very edge of the region. Petilil tends to hang around flowers, so keep your eyes open for any flower patches, and you’ll usually see this Pokémon among them. You may need to explore a little to find them as their small size and colors may make them tricky to see in the grass areas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found plenty of Petilil in both of these areas at around levels 15-17, meaning you can find this Pokémon early in your adventure. There seemed to be more Petilil more often in West Province (Area One), so we recommend trying here first.

If you are planning to add this grass type to your team or are filling the Pokédex, we suggest you use a Pokémon with bug, fire, flying, ice, or poison moves, as these are super effective against grass. To avoid taking a lot of damage, we recommend you use Pokémon of a similar level with the bug, dragon, fire, flying, poison, and steel types, as these are resistant to grass moves.