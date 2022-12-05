How to evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to filling out your Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to figure out how each of your creatures evolves. Having a good plan for getting them to their next stage is a great way to not only make sure you have powerful Pokémon in your party but will stop you from wasting time on unneeded prospects. In the case of Petilil, you can not take it to its final form, Lilligant, by leveling it up. Instead, you need a certain item. Here is how to get Petilil to evolve into Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To get Petilil to evolve into Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to grab a Sun Stone. This evolutionary stone can be obtained during the Artazon Gym unlock challenge when you go around looking for Sunflora. They can also be found randomly throughout the world as items you pick up from small glimmers on the ground. You can not purchase them, so you need to get a little lucky outside of the gym challenge. In our case, we have found five without directly looking for them, so we recommend just playing like normal and using it when you find it.

After you get the Sun Stone, you just need to select it in your Bag while Petilil is in your party. Lilligant is a Grass Pokémon with pretty good speed and special attack stats. It is weak against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison attacks. In contrast, it is strong against Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water moves. Lilligant is not necessarily anything too special, but it can be a decent addition to your team if you need a Grass Pokémon.