Where to find Phanpy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Phanpy is a cute but strong Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It might look small and cute, but don’t let it fool you, as it can easily crush your arm if put between its trunk, which gives the idea of how strong this Pokémon is. Finding and catching Phanpy can be tricky and only possible if you have some strong Pokémons. Phanpy is strong against electric-type Pokémons, making it a great Pokémon. You can find Phanpy at a few locations, and other than those, you will not find it anywhere in the world.

How to catch Phanpy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Phapy, you first need to find it by going to its habitat locations. There are only two main locations where you can find Phanpy; west and southwest of Palea’s center. Although those are one of the starting locations, you still need to get to Cortondo city. A great place filled with Phanpies is the hills and roads north of Cortondo city. On your way, you will encounter many Phanpies; if not, keep moving ahead while looking at the grass. Usually, you will easily find them, but sometimes, it might take a while before you spot one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you spot a Phanpy, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. Before going into a battle with a Phanpy, you should get a great Pokeball since Phanpy is hard to catch with a normal Pokeball. Once you start your battle, try to damage it as much as possible and throw your great Pokeball to catch it. If it escapes, try to lower its stats without letting it faint and try again to catch it, where you will likely succeed. If not, keep repeating the process, and you will catch a Phanpy after a few tries.