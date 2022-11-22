Where to find Combee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Combee is one of the cutest Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a bug and flying type Pokémon that is commonly found in some parts of the world. Being a bug-type Pokémon, it’s strong against the grass and fighting-type Pokémons, meaning you can strategically use it to gain a hefty advantage in battles. Additionally, you can evolve Combee to Vespiquen, which makes it even deadlier. However, finding Combee can be a little tricky, but if you know the right locations, you can easily get your hands on it.

How to catch Combee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch Combee in almost all southeast areas from the center. It’s also located southwest, far east, and west from the center, but those locations are too far and not the best place to get your hands on Combee. A great place to find Combee during the start of the game is when heading to the Cortondo gym leader.

On your way, you will come across some hills filled with many Pokémons, and among them will be Combees. If you can’t see some, we recommend climbing up the small hills and looking for the Combees at night. It might take a good few minutes to spot them, but when you do, you will likely see them in a group. Additionally, keep an eye out in the air, as these Pokémons can fly.

After spotting them, go near or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. During the battle, you should fight Combee and only throw a Pokeball once you deal enough damage. You can try to throw the Pokeball without having to attack and still catch it. But we recommend a little fight, so you have a better chance of succeeding. Combee is weak against fire, electric, rock, ice, and flying type Pokémon, so make sure to use those.