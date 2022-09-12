Where to find Platypet in Temtem

Platypet is a particularly cute Water and Toxic Temtem that you may consider adding to your squad. This platypus stand-in for the game gives you a good early game Water-type with the Toxic Affinity and Amphibious traits. Originally, it was a piece of fan art that people wanted to appear in Pokémon before its road gave it the opportunity to become one of the most notable Temtem. Here is where you can find and catch Platypet in Temtem.

Platypet locations in Temtem

Platypet can be found pretty early in Temtem. The first location we found one was in the path between Arissola and Gifted Bridges on Deniz. You could easily find some on your trek to Windward Fort when you are looking for Sophia in the First Steps quest. We found them in various tall grass sections around the level 8-10 range throughout this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While this is the first location we found Platypet, there are other areas in the game it can appear. When you get to Tucma, they will spawn at the Corrupted Badlands, the Xolot Reservoir, and the Mines of Mictlan around the 30ish level area. Platypet’s evolution forms Platimous and Platox are not found in the wild and can only be acquired through evolving or trading for them. Platypet evolves into Platimous after leveling up 20 times and then Platox an additional 20 levels later.

When you catch Platypet, you are getting a pretty decent early-game Water and Toxic member for your squad. It is strong against Digital, Earth, Fire, and Water Temtem, with Electric and Wind being its downfalls. Its best stats are typically its speed and special attack, making it a great battler in most situations, and it can learn the Determined trait down the road to ignore all negative status effects.