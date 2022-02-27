Where to find Poisonbloom in Elden Ring – and what it does

With the release of Elden Ring, From Software has, for the first time, brought crafting to one of its games. This means you’ll be hunting down ingredients and recipes to prepare for the litany of challenges awaiting you in the Lands Between. Some of these ingredients, including Poisonbloom, can only be found in a select few locations, especially early on in most playthroughs.

Poisonbloom can be found on defeating both small and large poisonous flower enemies. The easiest place to find these enemies in Limgrave is at the Waypoint Ruins, east of Agheel Lake. This location is also convenient for farming large quantities of Poisonbloom. This is because a Site of Grace will unlock in the cellar underneath the ruins once you defeat the miniboss lurking there.

Neither of these enemies are too difficult to defeat, as long as you are patient, and wait for openings between the poison clouds. We would recommend trying to clear out as many of the smaller flowers as possible before dealing with the large one. Make sure to stay alert for the large flower’s spellcasting as well, as it does a lot of damage for an early game enemy. To avoid it, listen for the sound cue before it starts, and watch out for shimmering lights on the ground in its area of effect. The large flower can also attack at close range, but the animation is relatively slow, and should give you plenty of time to score a melee hit before rolling out of the way.

Poisonbloom is, as its name and origin suggest, poisonous, and is particularly useful for crafting poisonous items. These include Poison Pots, fletched and unfletched Poisonbone Arrows, Poisonbone Darts, and Poison Spraymist. Keep in mind that these will only become available once you find the Cookbooks that unlock them.

