Where to find Puddle Slime in Slime Rancher 2

Puddle Slime are the water-based slimes you can find in Slime Rancher. They appear close to water, and they’re pretty easy to maintain because they only require water to keep going, not the traditional fruits, vegetables, or chickens you might have to feed the other slimes on your base. However, tracking them down can be a bit of a challenge. This guide covers where you can find Puddle Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Puddle Slime in Slime Rancher 2

The best way to find Puddle is to explore the Starlight Strand region. You can unlock this region by exploring the south part of Rainbow Fields. In this area, you want to find the Cotton gordo, which will be the tremendous Cotton slime stuck in a particular spot. The only way to remove it from this location is by feeding it vegetables. It especially likes Water Lettuce. Behind it will be a device to unlock the Starlight Strand region. Before you go there, head to the northwest part of Rainbow Field, find the Pink gordo and feed it enough to cause it to explode, giving you access to Ember Valley.

Related: Where to find Flutter Slime in Slime Rancher 2

You want to go to Ember Valley to find Radiant Ore. It’s a critical resource you need to find to unlock the Jetpack at the Fabricator. The Jetpack is how you reach the far south part of Starlight Strand, where you will find the Puddle Slime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Puddle Slime stick to the southeast side of Starlight Strand. You can find them wandering around this location, close to the Flutter and Honey slimes. After you receive the Puddle Slime and bring it back to base, it does not require food, only water. Because of this, it does not have a favorite food.