Where to find Ralts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Veterans of the Pokemon franchise will recognize Ralts from its first appearance in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire from 2002. The now dual-type Psychic-Fairy Pokemon is your first chance to get a Psychic type on your team and start working your way to either Gardevoir or Gallade. Like earlier titles, Ralts isn’t the most common Pokemon no matter where you find it, so expect to explore while you hunt for this elusive little green-headed friend.

How to catch Ralts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ralts in Scarlet and Violet is, much like previous iterations, a rarer find. It’s unique to the area immediately around the town of Los Platos in South Province, Area One, that you visit early in your adventure, and it also doesn’t come out very much, especially at night. Based on where we found it, your best bet is in the fields immediately west of the town during the daytime. Because Ralts is a rarer spawn, expect to spend at least a few minutes wandering the grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can take the time to level your other Pokemon a bit before you find a Ralts, but be careful not to grind too much, or you risk making the one you find faint before you can catch it. When you do manage to add one to your party, make sure to head back to the Pokemon Center and craft the Psybeam TM. Ralts should already come with Confusion, but Psybeam is better in almost every way.

Catching or making wild Ralts faint is the only way to get your hands on the Ralts Dust crafting material. Capturing it almost always gives two units of Dust, making Ralts faint gives one unit. Should you decide you want to get Ralts later, know that you’ll need to power-level it to be competitive, but its evolved forms have always been strong contenders in a battle.