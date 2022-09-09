Where to find Recon Mode in Splatoon 3

Recon mode returns to Splatoon 3, giving you the chance to scope out the different maps and get a feel for how they work. If you’re looking for an advantage, doing a bit of planning can make all the difference in the world in the game. Not sure how to access this handy tool? Here is everything you need to know about Recon Mode in Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 Recon Mode – where to find it

Screenshot by Gamepur

Knowledge is power, no matter what you’re competing in, so having a good idea of how different maps are laid out can be the key to victory in Splatoon 3. Recon Mode allows you to visit each of the maps in the game on your own and find your way around it. However, you can’t access Recon Mode from the same place as the online battles.

To find Recon Mode in Splatoon 3, you need to take a little stroll into Splatsville. Specifically, you need to talk to the nice bus driver-looking fish just outside of Hotlantis. They are located on the opposite side of Splatsville from The Lobby. Just talk to them and they will explain a little bit more about what Recon Mode can do.

It is important to note that you can visit any map in Splatoon 3 using this feature, even those that are not currently available for multiplayer Turf Wars. This is a good opportunity to check out some of the upcoming maps before they rotate new ones into play.

What can you do in Recon Mode? Well, exactly what you’d expect. It is a chance to explore the different maps in Splatoon 3 without having to worry about getting splatted for your troubles. Find those hard-to-reach areas, scope out the best places to snipe your enemies, and just generally get a feel for the map. As the saying goes, knowing is half the battle.