All shops and important Splatsville locations in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 takes the Inklings outside of Greater Inkopolis to the Splatlands, a desert-like area. The region is home to Splatsville, your new hometown. You’ll be able to explore the streets yourself when the game launches on September 9, but for now, you can read on to learn all about the shops and other important locations in town.

Related: All confirmed stages for Splatoon 3

Ammo Knights

Ammo Knights is Splatoon 3’s weapon shop. Head inside, and you can use the currency you’ve earned to purchase new weapons — the confirmed list is quite long already. You’ll be able to get a few freebies from shopkeeper Sheldon with a Splatoon 2 save data bonus too.

Clothing Shops

Fashion is just as important as your weapon in the Splatoon world, and there are three different boutiques to visit if you want to change your look. Each one sells different kinds of items and is run by a quirky character.

Crush Station

The big crustacean Mr. Coco — not to be confused with new idol Big Man — runs this store. Here you can get footwear like sneakers, sandals, and other types of shoes.

Man-o’-Wardrobe

As you can guess from the name, this shop is run by a jellyfish. Jel La Fluer sells tops, so you’ll want to swing by if you’re in the market for things like shirts and jackets.

Naut Couture

This is the place to go if you want to get new headgear. Gnarly Eddy sells a variety of hats, masks, glasses, and other accessories for your dome. Eddy is joined by his little buddy Nails in this shop.

Hotlantis

This general store is located at the edge of town. It’s run by an artist named Harmony, and she sells a bunch of different items that can be used to customize your locker — more on that in a moment.

The Lobby

It’s in the name: this is the multiplayer lobby of Splatsville. Head here when you’re ready to go head to head with other players. Splatoon 3 offers a variety of multiplayer modes like the standard Turf War, new Anarchy Battles, classic Splatfests, and more. When you’re not actually in a match, there are other parts of the Lobby to explore.

Locker Room

Every player in Splatoon 3 gets a locker. It’s a chance to show off your style by filling it with items you like. Weapons, items, gear, and stickers all serve as decorations. You’ll be able to view your locker, friend’s lockers, and lockers belonging to players you recently encountered. Harmony of Hotlantis can help you deck yours out.

Test Range

If you want to practice with your weapons outside of active matches, you should check out the Test Range. You can visit this location inside the Lobby at any time, but it’s also where you’ll wait for players to populate before a match starts.