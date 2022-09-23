Where to find Rock Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 is filled with various types of slime for you to find on Rainbow Island. As a rancher, you need to collect and take care of as many Slimes as you can, but with so many on the island, it can be hard to find them all. Rock Slimes are well-hidden and will take some time to locate. This guide will show you where you can find Rock Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Rock Slime location in Slime Rancher 2

Before you can find Rock Slimes, you will need to unlock the Ember Valley area. This is the area to the northwest of the Rainbow Fields. To unlock Ember Valley, you need to interact with a pedestal in the Rainbow Fields. This will remove the pillars that are blocking the teleportation pad to the area. After reaching the area, head west and then north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rock Slimes can be found in multiple areas around Ember Valley but they are most commonly found in caves. This is also where you can find Crystal and Batty Slimes. When trying to capture a Rock Slime, make sure to watch for when it starts rolling. When this happens, it is going to roll at you very quickly, damaging you in the process.

How to care for Rock Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Similar to Cotton Slimes, Rock Slimes like to stick to an all-vegetable diet. In other words, make sure to have plenty of Carrots and Water Lettuce around to keep them satisfied. When placing a Rock Slime in a corral, be sure to include the High Wall upgrade. This will keep the Rock Slimes from getting out when they roll at the side walls. Without the upgrade, the Rock Slimes will easily get out and start running around the conservatory.