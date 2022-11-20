Rockruff is the adorable Puppy Pokémon; it just happens to evolve into a large and fearsome wolf that has three forms depending on when you evolve it. If you are a lover of dog Pokémon in particular, Rockruff will be on your list of Pokémon to catch in the early going, and if you choose to go in the right direction when your treasure hunt begins, you can get one almost right away. Here is where to find Rockruff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Rockruff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch Rockruff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we recommend looking in the southwestern portion of the Paldea region. If you begin your treasure hunt by heading out west towards Cortondo, you can find some along the trail that heads northwest. Aside from that spot, Rockruff appears in a large area spanning this portion of the map near mountains, so go to any of the orange squares in the habitat image below for a chance to encounter Rockruff.

Rockruff is a Rock Pokémon, so it is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water attacks. Since we are talking about a puppy Pokémon, you might want to be careful about attacking it with those types if you want to catch it. That being said, it does appear pretty abundantly in this area of the map, so you can just as easily move on to the next one if you accidentally make it faint.

When you have Rockruff, it will not evolve until at least level 25, at which point you will need to time the moment when it hits this level to decide the form that it will evolve into. There is a form for midday and midnight, as well as dusk which is only applicable to Rockruffs with the Own Tempo ability.