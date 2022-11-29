Where to find Rolycoly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rolycoly can be a desirable Rock Pokémon to add to your team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for its useful evolutions that can add a nice boost to your team. Even if all you are looking to do is fill out your Pokédex, you will need to know where to look to find this Pokémon. Unlike many other Pokémon in the game, there is only one location to look for this coal creature. Here is where to find and catch Rolycoly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Rolycoly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rolycoly only appears in East Province (Area Three) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you fast travel to the Pokémon Center with that name or Zapapico and travel around the nearby desert, you should eventually find Rolycoly rolling around the area. We found them commonly in small groups traveling with Carkol, and they appear during the day and night. They don’t really react to you, so set yourself up behind them to get a free turn in the battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling Rolycoly, be sure to consider its Rock typing. That makes it weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water attacks. It has decent defense stats, but with it being the first stage of evolution, we recommend avoiding using these attacks on it so you don’t make it faint. It is also resistant to Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison attacks.

After you catch Rolycoly, you can evolve it into Carkol after level 18 and then Coalossal at level 34. All of the Rolycolys you find around East Province (Area Three) should be around the mid-twenties, so just level it up one time to get that first evolution. It won’t take too much more to take it to the final evolution.