Where to find Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rotom is a powerful Electric/Ghost Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This Pokemon can take on multiple forms, and also learn many different moves. However, catching Rotom can be tricky, since it does require checking off multiple boxes. With that said, let’s go over what you need to do in order to get Rotom.

Before we get into how to get Rotom, we should note that two things need to be in place prior to the encounter. First, you must have beaten the Elite Four. The encounter with Rotom is part of the post-game content in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Second, you must be in the nighttime.

To find Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will want to go west of Eterna City and into Route 205. To the west of the town and this route is the Eterna Forest.

Walk a few steps to the west and you should see two trees, and Gym Leader Gardenia. Talk to Gardenia, and she will talk to you about the ghostly figures that hang around the Old Chateau. From here, cut down the trees with the Cut HM and walk up to the building at the end of the path.

This building is the Old Chateau, and here is where you will find Rotom. If you played Diamond, Pearl, or Platinum, this might sound somewhat familiar.

Now, to actually get to Rotom, you will need to find the room that has the TV. To do that, walk up the stairs and head through the door right in the middle of the second floor.

After you’ve done that, you’ll notice that there are several rooms, including one that’s right in the front of the entrance to the second floor. Walk to the left, and go into the room that’s right next to the one in front of the second floor entrance.

In this room is the TV that we mentioned earlier. Walk up to it and press A, and there should be a message asking you whether you want to thump the TV, since it appears a Pokemon is in it. Select ‘Yes’, and you will then get the encounter with Rotom.

The Ghost/Electric Pokemon will be at Lv. 15, so make sure to be careful should you be trying to weaken it.