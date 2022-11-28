Where to find Salandit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Salandit is one of the scarier Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks almost like a grown lizard with scary features. There is a difference between male and female types of this Pokémon as females can release gas to control the males. It’s a fire and poison-type Pokémon, meaning it’s useful against grass, bug, fairy, fire, ice, fighting, poison, and steel-type Pokémons. Getting this Pokémon can be a little difficult as there are a few locations to find it, and all of those are caves, but Salandit is worth all the trouble that comes. Here is how to find and catch Salandit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Salandit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Salandit, you need to head to its habitat locations. There are many habitat locations for this Pokémon in the north, northeast, northwest, and southwest of Paldea. All of these locations are caves, so you need to find ways into any of these caves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A great cave where you can easily find Salandit early in the game is a cave on the northeast of the map. It’s a cave you can visit when going from Porto Marinada to Medali. On your way, you will be in this big cave, and as you head toward the end of it, you will see one or more Salandit.

When you find a Salandit, head toward it or throw a Pokeball to begin the battle. Now you need to damage the Pokémon as much as you can. Salandit is weak against ground, water, psychic, and rock-type Pokémons. You can use those Pokémons in the fight to damage Salandit quickly and throw a Pokeball to catch it once its health is low. If you still can’t catch it, try throwing a better Pokeball, like a great one.